Kentucky State Police Arrest Western Kentucky Man on Child Pornography Charges

Kentucky State Police have charged a Marshall County man, after child pornography was discovered in the Land Between the Lakes region.

58-year-old Monte Beasley was charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and tampering with physical evidence.

Post 1 reports said officers with the U.S. Forestry Service located various images of suspected child pornography near the eastern shore of Land Between the Lakes.

Kentucky State Police were notified and responded to the scene to investigate, with multiple images of child pornography, electronic devices, and other items located.

Detectives learned the Mayfield Police Department was investigating a similar incident in which images of child pornography were located in an abandoned residence earlier in the week.

Those images were found in a home which had been damaged in the December tornado, which had previously been occupied by Beasley.