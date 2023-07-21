Kentucky State Police Assisting Search for Escaped Graves County Inmate

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 is actively searching for an inmate, who escaped from a work release detail in Graves County.

State Police were notified around 7:45 on Friday morning, that Nathan Williams fled from deputy jailers on foot and was last seen running northbound in the area of US 45 North and Park Terrace Drive in Mayfield.

Williams was incarcerated at the Graves County Restricted Custody Center and on a work release detail at the State Highway Department when he fled from deputy jailers.

Reports said Troopers and other law enforcement officers are in the area attempting to locate Nathan Williams.

Nathan Williams is described as a 36 year old white male with red hair and hazel eyes, standing approximately six-feet tall and weighing approximately 148 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a short sleeve gray shirt.

Williams has ties to Campbell and Kenton County, and was incarcerated for convictions of Theft By Unlawful Taking, Possession of Stolen Mail Matter, Theft of Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Receiving Stolen Property, and Probation Violation.