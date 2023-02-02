Kentucky State Police at Post 1 Announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 have announced plans to conduct traffic safety checkpoints.

Reports said Troopers will be checking for appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, along with the valid licensing of drivers.

Troopers will also be checking for the use of seat belts and child restraint seats, along with possibility of motorists operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Post 1 district of Kentucky State Police covers the 11 far western counties of the state.