Troopers and detectives with Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, continue their investigation into an officer involved shooting in Trigg County.

Post 1 reports said an officer with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Forest Circle near Cadiz.

Shortly after responding, an altercation ensued between the officer and a male at the residence.

During the altercation, the officer discharged their service weapon, striking and fatally wounding 44 year old Bennie “Shawn” Biby, of Cadiz.

Biby was pronounced deceased at the Trigg County Hospital, with an autopsy scheduled this morning at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

State Police say further information on the investigation will be released at a later time.