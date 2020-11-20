Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two subjects who are non-complaint with the state Sex Offender Registry.

35 year old Allen Shane Williams, of Mayfield, is no longer residing at his registered address and has failed to verify his current address.

State Police say they do not know of Williams whereabouts at this time, but he could be in the Ballard County area.

62 year old Anthony Lee Shelby, of Paducah, has not resided at his registered address for more than a year and has failed to verify his current address.

Both men have active felony warrants for failure to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.

Anyone with any information on Allen Shane Williams or Anthony Lee Shelby is urged to contact Kentucky State Police at Post 1, or their nearest law enforcement agency.