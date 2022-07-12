Kentucky State Police at Post 1 Releases Fourth of July Enforcement Statistics

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 have released their enforcement numbers for the past 4th of July holiday weekend.

Troopers at Post 1 participated in Operation CARE, which stands for Collision Awareness and Reduction Efforts.

During the period of July 1st-thru-July 4th, reports said Post 1 fielded calls of 23 collisions, with none reported as fatal.

Troopers also conducted seven traffic safety checkpoints, which resulted in seven citations and two driving under the influence arrests.

For the entire campaign period, Troopers made three total DUI arrests, 37 criminal arrests, issued 58 speeding citations, along with 11 seatbelt/child restraint citations.