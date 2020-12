Kentucky State Police at Post 1 is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.

Reports said Troopers are seeking the whereabouts of 38 year old Derek Doss, of Paducah.

Doss is wanted on an indictment warrant in McCracken County, on the charge of first degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12 years old.

He also has multiple warrants out of Henderson County for failure to appear.

Post 1 reports said Doss may be in the Mayfield, Graves County, or Paducah area.