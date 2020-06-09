Kentucky State Police are seeking the whereabouts of three people who are non-compliant with the state Sex Offender Registry.

Post 1 reports said 33 year old Mikel Allen Hutchison, of Smithland, has not resided at his registered address in more than a year, and is believed to be in the Paducah area.

32 year old Joshua Cordle, of Paducah, left the Halfway House in Paducah, and his whereabouts are now unknown.

And 62 year old Anthony Shelby, of Paducah, no longer resides at his registered address and has failed to verify a current residence.

All three now have Class-D felony warrants for failure to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender registry.

Photos of the men have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone with information about the individuals is urged to contact Kentucky State Police or their nearest law enforcement agency.