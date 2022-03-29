Kentucky State Police at Post 1 Seeking Whereabouts of Tennessee Man

Kentucky State Police, at Post 1 Mayfield, are seeking public assistance in locating a Tennessee man.

31 year old Jose Antonio, of Portland, is wanted on charges of reckless homicide.

Post 1 reports said on June 22nd of 2020, Antonio was operating a vehicle on Interstate-24 in Lyon County which was involved in a head-on collision.

The crash claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle.

The Lyon County grand jury indicted Antonio on charges of reckless homicide, four counts of 4th degree assault, driving on a DUI suspended license and failure to maintain insurance.

An arrest warrant was issued in November of 2021.

Jose Antonio is a Hispanic male who is 5’6” tall weighing 150 pounds.

A photo has been placed on our website, with State Police seeking any information on his whereabouts.