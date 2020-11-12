Kentucky State Police at Post 1 have announced their plans to conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the district.

Troopers will check motorists for vehicle equipment deficiencies, appropriate registration and insurance, and valid drivers license.

Troopers will also be on the lookout for those who may be operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Drivers encountering a checkpoint are requested to have their operator’s license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance accessible.

Post 1 covers the far western 11 counties of Kentucky, that includes Fulton, Hickman, Graves and Calloway County.