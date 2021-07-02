Kentucky State Police at Post 1 to Conduct Safety Checkpoints

Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, have announced their plans to conduct traffic safety checkpoints.

Troopers will be focusing on vehicular equipment deficiencies, confirming appropriate registration and insurance, valid drivers license, and the use of seat belts and child restraint seats.

Troopers will also be on the lookout for those who may be operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Drivers are requested to have their operators license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance accessible at the checkpoint sites.

The Post 1 district covers the far western 11 counties of Kentucky.