Kentucky State Police at Post 1 to Honor Fallen Troopers

Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, will perform memorial services and place wreaths in honor of fallen troopers during National Police Memorial Week.

Today at 4:00, a wreath will be laid at Post 1 in honor of 23-year-old Trooper Eric Chrisman and 31-year-old Trooper Cameron Ponder.

Chrisman was fatally injured in a collision on June 23rd of 2015 in Livingston County.

His death came only six months into his career.

Ponder was fatally shot on September 13th of 2015, during a traffic stop on I-24 in Lyon County.

His death took place only nine months into his career.

On Tuesday at 10:00, a wreath will be laid at the gravesite of 37-year-old Trooper James McNeely in the Mayfield Memory Gardens.

McNeely drowned on April 8th of 1972, while on a flood rescue mission in Franklin County.

His death took place one day after his sixteenth anniversary of joining the Kentucky State Police.