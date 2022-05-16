May 16, 2022
Kentucky State Police at Post 1 to Honor Fallen Troopers

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 will honor fallen Troopers this week…

Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, will perform memorial services and place wreaths in honor of fallen troopers during National Police Memorial Week.

Today at 4:00, a wreath will be laid at Post 1 in honor of 23-year-old Trooper Eric Chrisman and 31-year-old Trooper Cameron Ponder.

Chrisman was fatally injured in a collision on June 23rd of 2015 in Livingston County.

His death came only six months into his career.

Ponder was fatally shot on September 13th of 2015, during a traffic stop on I-24 in Lyon County.

His death took place only nine months into his career.

On Tuesday at 10:00, a wreath will be laid at the gravesite of 37-year-old Trooper James McNeely in the Mayfield Memory Gardens.

McNeely drowned on April 8th of 1972, while on a flood rescue mission in Franklin County.

His death took place one day after his sixteenth anniversary of joining the Kentucky State Police.

Charles Choate

