Kentucky State Police Begin Training for Large Cadet Class

Kentucky State Police have announced their largest academy class in the last seven years.

One hundred cadets reported to Frankfort on Sunday, to begin the 24-weeks of basic training.

State Police training in Kentucky includes more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study.

During the six-month academy, cadets will be involved in fields of study that includes weapons training, bomb threats, criminal investigation, high speed pursuit and hostage negotiations.

Reports said Cadet Class 101 is scheduled to graduate in February of 2022.