Kentucky State Police Called to Fatal Crash in Calloway County

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 were called to investigate a fatal crash in Calloway County.

Post 1 reports said just before 7:00 on Wednesday morning, Troopers were dispatched to a single vehicle wreck on West State Line Road.

An investigation indicated that for unknown reasons, a 2015 Kia Soul, operated by 27 year old Megan Cossey of Murray, had left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The vehicle caught fire and Ms. Cossey was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Calloway County Coroner.

The investigation continues.