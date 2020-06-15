Kentucky State Police at Post 1 were called to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center Saturday evening, after a report of property being destroyed.

Staff members at the Juvenile Center reported a handful of juveniles had stolen keys from a guard inside the facility, gained access to a pod of cells, and began destroying property.

After failed negotiations between staff and juveniles, Kentucky State Police entered the facility and restored order.

Reports said several Troopers were able to restore order without the use of physical force.

All of the participating juveniles voluntarily re-entered their cells and the keys were retrieved by Detention Center personnel.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.