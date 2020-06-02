Kentucky State Police have started an initiative concerning children and hot Summertime conditions.

The campaign, called “Keeping Kids Cool”, is to raise awareness with parents and caregivers about the dangers of leaving children inside of a hot vehicle.

According to the National Safety Council, 52 children died in 2019 of vehicular heatstroke, with Kentucky accounting for two of those.

Since 1998, there have been 850 child-related vehicular heatstroke deaths in the United States, relating from instances where a child has been forgotten in a car, accidentally locking themselves in a vehicle or, in a small number of cases, when a child has been intentionally left in a car.

In 2000, Kentucky passed “Bryan’s Law,” which makes a person liable for second-degree manslaughter, or first-degree wanton endangerment, for leaving a child younger than eight years old in a vehicle where circumstances pose a grave risk of death.