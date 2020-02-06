A Calloway County man has been charged with child sex charges.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 said members of the Electronic Crime Branch arrested 57 year old James D. Harper on charges related to possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Harper was arrested as the result of an undercover investigation, following the discovery of the suspect actively sharing files of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Murray on Tuesday, with equipment seized and taken to the State Police forensic laboratory for examination.

Harper is currently charged with forty-four Class-D felony counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.