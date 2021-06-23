Kentucky State Police Continue Injury Accident Investigation

Troopers with Kentucky State Police are still investigating a two-vehicle injury collision in Marshall County.

Post 1 reports said the crash, last Wednesday afternoon on US Highway 641, involved a Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy and another vehicle.

According to the investigation, Deputy Brandon Little was responding to a non-emergency call, and had stopped at the intersection of Highway 641 and KY 58, before turning west on KY 58.

Reports said Kevin Polk was operating an AT&T bucket truck, when he proceeded through the intersection, striking the passenger’s side of the patrol vehicle.

Deputy Little sustained serious injuries during the collision, and was air lifted to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Polk was transported to the Marshall County Hospital, but later taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt Medical Center for his injuries.