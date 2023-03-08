Kentucky State Police Continue Officer Involved Shooting Investigation in Calloway County
Kentucky State Police are continuing their investigation into an officer involved shooting in Calloway County on February 24th.
Preliminary investigations show deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, along with a Murray police officer, responded to a residence on Knight Road due to a possible domestic disturbance.
At the scene, Post 1 reports said a male subject now identified as 28 year old Erin Williamson, of Murray, attempted to flee on foot.
When officers pursued Williamson, reports said he began to advance toward them with a weapon.
Following verbal commands, and less lethal attempts to subdue Williamson, six year Calloway County deputy Todd Clere fired his service weapon.
Williamson was then transported to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Detectives with Post 1 are continuing the investigation.