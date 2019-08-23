Kentucky State Police have initiated a major crackdown on those who operate a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

As part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, Troopers have already made 347 arrests since August 16th.

The report also indicated since the same period, 53 impaired driving crashes have occurred across the state.

State Police spokesperson Sergeant Josh Lawson said it was totally “unacceptable” to have that many impaired driving crashes in the first five days of the campaign.

Sgt. Lawson said enforcement would continue, with additional officers on the roadways for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.