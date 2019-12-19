The 10th annual Kentucky State Police “Cram the Cruiser” food drive raised over 236 tons of food to help Kentucky families.

State Police spokesman Sergeant Josh Lawson said due to the generous giving of individuals, businesses, school and civic organizations, needy families in Kentucky will receive assistance for the holidays.

This year, State Police Post 16, in Owensboro, took top honors with a total of almost 61,000 pounds of food collected.

The Cram the Cruiser program began in 2010 to assist needy families, and has since contributed nearly two million pounds of food to shelters, food banks and churches throughout the Commonwealth.