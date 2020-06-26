Troopers with Kentucky State Police at Post 1 responded Friday morning to a two-vehicle collision in Ballard County on Ky. 286.

Troopers initial investigation showed 58 year old Clayton Clark, of La Center, was traveling east on KY 286 in a 2001 Chevrolet Astro van, while 63 year old Neoma Jones, of Monticello, Kentucky, was traveling west in a 2011 Ford Edge SUV.

As Clark was negotiating a curve, he crossed the centerline and collided with the Jones vehicle.

A passenger in the Jones vehicle, 51 year old Lisa Daniels, also of Monticello, was asleep in the cargo area at the time of the collision.

Clark, Jones, and Daniels were transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, with Clark and Jones were both airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

Post 1 reports said Daniels was declared deceased at the hospital.

KY 286 was shut down for approximately four hours in order for Troopers to conduct a reconstruction.