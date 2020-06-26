Kentucky State Police were called to the scene of a fatal crash in Graves County on Wednesday afternoon.

Post 1 reports said Troopers responded to the 900 block of KY-849 to investigate the one-vehicle accident.

Investigations showed a 2009 Chevrolet HHR, operated by 21 year old Elizabeth Shelby of Hickory, had dropped off the right shoulder of the roadway, causing her to overcorrect onto the left side of the roadway.

Reports said the then struck a tree on the drivers side and caught fire.

Ms. Shelby was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Graves County Coroner, with traffic shut down for almost two-and-a-half hours.