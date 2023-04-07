Kentucky State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Trigg County

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are investigating a fatal accident in Trigg County.

Reports said just after 11:00 on Wednesday night, a Trooper was flagged down concerning a two vehicle crash on I-24.

An investigation showed 62 year old Dariusz Kowalewicz, of Wheeling, Illinois, was operating a 2014 Kenworth commercial vehicle, when it struck an unoccupied, parked Jeep Wrangler on the shoulder of the roadway.

Kowalewicz’s truck then traveled down an embankment and came to rest on its side near a wood line.

Post 1 reports said he was extricated from the vehicle, and transported to an out of state hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.