A two-vehicle accident in Western Kentucky on Monday resulted in one fatality.

Kentucky State Police responded to the 28-mile marker of I-24 in Marshal County, where 79-year-old Larry Humphrey, of Kuttawa, had crossed the median into the opposite lanes and struck a vehicle being driven by 63-year-old Robert Medley of Springfield, Kentucky.

Reports said Medley had minor injuries to his arm and face, and reportedly refused treatment.

Humphrey was taken to the Marshall County Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The westbound lanes of I-24 were shut down for around four hours due to the collision.