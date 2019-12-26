Kentucky State Police were called to investigate the theft of road signs.

Post 1 reports said the Kentucky Department of Transportation received a tip, indicating some of their signs, identified by property numbers, were being sold at a business in Graves County.

Troopers responded to the business and made contact with the owner, who was unaware the signs were stolen.

The business owner could not provide receipts of purchase from the previous owner, but has been cooperative throughout the investigation.

Kentucky State Police reported a total of 89 road signs were seized from the business.

Property numbers on the signs show they belong to the Kentucky Department of Transportation, Paducah Public Works, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

State Police are now reminding the public that it is illegal to remove, or deface road signs, that are purchased with taxpayer dollars.