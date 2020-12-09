Kentucky State Police have released information on an injury accident involving two semi-tractor trailer trucks late Monday night in Ballard County.

Reports said just before 11:00, Post 1 received multiple calls regarding a collision between the two tractor-trailer trucks on KY-286, near the New York community, with one of the trucks on fire.

An investigation showed the accident occurred after a 2016 Freightliner driven by 41 year old Steven Smith, of Marble Hill, Missouri, had overturned across both lanes of the highway.

A 2021 Peterbilt, operated by 24 year old Tirell Crear, of Magee (muh-gee), Mississippi, was traveling east on KY 286 and collided with the overturned Freightliner.

After colliding with Smith’s semi truck, Crear’s truck traveled off the roadway and caught fire.

He was able to exit the vehicle, but sustained severe burns and was flown to the Vanderbilt Medical Hospital.

Reports said Smith was transported to a Paducah hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

The section of roadway was closed to traffic until Tuesday afternoon.