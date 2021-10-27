Kentucky State Police Investigating Baby Death in Trigg County

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 have made an arrest involving the death of a five-month old baby.

Reports said Troopers and detectives were called to a Trigg County residence, following a 911 call concerning the welfare of an infant.

Investigations show 28 year old Shaylynn Curtis was residing with her baby at their Cadiz residence, when the child passed away during the night on Monday.

Post 1 reports said Ms. Curtis took the deceased infant and drove to a friends home, then returned back to her home.

At their home, investigations show she wrapped the baby in a blanket, and then placed him in the attic.

Detectives arrested and charged Ms. Curtis with Abuse of a Corpse.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, with results pending as the cause of death.