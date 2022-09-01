Kentucky State Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Hazel

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 is investigating a bank robbery in Hazel, in Calloway County.

Post 1 reports said a white male robbed The Murray Bank, and was last seen traveling toward Tennessee.

The subject was approximately 6 feet tall, and last seen wearing a stripped long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

He also had a tattoo on his left wrist.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at Post 1.