September 1, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Kentucky State Police…

Kentucky State Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Hazel

Kentucky State Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Hazel

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 is investigating a bank robbery in Hazel, in Calloway County.

Post 1 reports said a white male robbed The Murray Bank, and was last seen traveling toward Tennessee.

The subject was approximately 6 feet tall, and last seen wearing a stripped long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

He also had a tattoo on his left wrist.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at Post 1.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology