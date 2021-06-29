Kentucky State Police Investigating Discovered Remains
Detectives with Kentucky State Police are still investigating the discovery of human remains found in Trigg County early Sunday morning.
State Police at Post 1 say they received a call around 3:40 in the morning from Stewart County, Tennessee.
The call requested assistance regarding the possible discovery of human remains in Lake Barkley.
State Police are now asking anyone with any information pertaining to the discovery to contact the Post 1 headquarters.