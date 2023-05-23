Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Accident That Claimed the Life of Child

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are investigating a Sunday afternoon collision that claimed the life of a young child.

Carlisle County Dispatch was notified just before 11:20 of a two-vehicle collision on US-62, near the intersection of KY-307 in Carlisle County, with a trooper responding to the scene with Carlisle County deputies.

Preliminary investigations showed 35 year old Lucas E. Shehorn, of Bardwell, was operating a 2020 Nissan Rouge eastbound on US-62 with a four-year old passenger.

55 year old Michelle Chapman, of Paducah, was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on US-62.

For reasons still under investigation, the two vehicles collided near the intersection of KY-307.

The juvenile passenger of Shehorn’s vehicle was transported by ground to an area hospital, then by air to an out of state hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Reports said Shehorn was also transported by air to an out of state hospital for injuries, while Ms. Chapman was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.