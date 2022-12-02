Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Calloway County

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are still investigating a Wednesday night crash that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man.

Reports said just after 8:00, Troopers were called to a two-vehicle collision on North KY-121.

Initial investigations show 21 year old Huskey Hutch, of Paducah, was traveling north in a 2015 Toyota 4-Runner, while 29 year old Colby Traylor, of Calvert City, was traveling south in a 2016 Dodge 1500 pickup with his passenger, 57 year old Timothy Traylor, of Madisonville.

During his travel, reports said Hutch came upon a vehicle pulling a trailer without lights.

In an attempt to avoid a rear-end collision with the trailer, Hutch swerved into the Southbound lane, causing a head-on collision with the vehicle operated by Colby Traylor.

State Police say Timothy Traylor was pronounced deceased at the scene, with Hutch and Colby Traylor transported to local hospitals for injuries.