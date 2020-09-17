Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are investigating a fatal fire in Trigg County.

Reports said detectives responded early Thursday morning to a motorist reported residential structure fire in Cadiz.

After the fire was extinguished by the Cadiz and Lyon County Fire Deparments, a deceased body was located.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

A state fire marshal from Bowling Green has met with detectives at the scene and has ruled the cause of the fire as “undetermined.”