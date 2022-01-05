Kentucky State Police Investigating Officer Involved Fatal Shooting in Mayfield

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting early Wednesday morning, that claimed the life of one person.

Post 1 reports said officers from the Frankfort Police Department were in Mayfield to assist in the aftermath of the recent tornado.

Reports said the officers were conducting extra patrol at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairground, when an individual with a firearm approached them and fired multiple shots.

The patrolling officers then returned fire, striking the individual.

The male subject was transported to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

At the request of the Frankfort Police Department, Post 1 and the State Police Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, with the investigation ongoing by Post 1.