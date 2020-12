Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are investigating a shooting in Mayfield.

Reports said Troopers and Detectives were called to a residence on Smith Lane, just before 8:30 on Sunday morning.

At the scene, Troopers discovered four deceased victims inside the residence.

Autopsies are scheduled on the victims today at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiners Office in Madisonville.

The investigation by State Police is still ongoing.