March 16, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Kentucky State Police…

Kentucky State Police Investigating Stolen Puppies in Graves County

Kentucky State Police Investigating Stolen Puppies in Graves County

photo by Kentucky State Police at Post 1…

Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft of a litter of puppies in Graves County.

Post 1 reports said Troopers were called last Thursday night to a location in the Hickory community, where five puppies were stolen.

Reports said the theft involved Beagles, which were taken from a home between 10:00 in the morning and 3:00 in the afternoon.

State Police are asking for anyone with any information about the stolen puppies to contact the Post 1 headquarters.

Charles Choate

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology