Kentucky State Police Investigating Stolen Puppies in Graves County

Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft of a litter of puppies in Graves County.

Post 1 reports said Troopers were called last Thursday night to a location in the Hickory community, where five puppies were stolen.

Reports said the theft involved Beagles, which were taken from a home between 10:00 in the morning and 3:00 in the afternoon.

State Police are asking for anyone with any information about the stolen puppies to contact the Post 1 headquarters.