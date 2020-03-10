Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, are still investigating the shooting deaths of two people in Eddyville.

Post 1 reports said preliminary investigations show two subjects were located deceased inside a residence, as a result of gunshot wounds.

Detectives processed the scene and collected evidence.

Autopsies for both subjects are scheduled for 1:00 Tuesday afternoon at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

Further information will be released after the results of the autopsies.