Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, are still investigating the shooting deaths of two people in Eddyville.
Post 1 reports said preliminary investigations show two subjects were located deceased inside a residence, as a result of gunshot wounds.
Detectives processed the scene and collected evidence.
Autopsies for both subjects are scheduled for 1:00 Tuesday afternoon at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.
Further information will be released after the results of the autopsies.