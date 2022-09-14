Kentucky State Police Make Arrest Following Local School Threat

Kentucky State Police have arrested a Hickman County man following the threat of school violence.

Post 1 reports said the Electronic Crimes Branch received information from Facebook, relating to a possible criminal threat against Staff at Hickman County High School in Clinton.

20 year old Buster A. Thomas, a former student at the school, was taken into custody on charges of second degree terroristic threatening.

During the investigation, Troopers located the device that was used to create the threatening social media post.