Kentucky State Police Plan Checkpoints in Western Kentucky

Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district.

Troopers will be checking motorists for vehicular equipment deficiencies, appropriate registration and insurance, valid drivers license, and use of seat belt and child safety seats.

Troopers will also be on the lookout for motorists who may be operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Post 1 district of Kentucky State Police covers 11 counties, including Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Calloway and McCracken.