Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, have arrested and charged a non-compliant sex offender.

Reports said Post 1 received a tip on Monday, indicating a Kentucky sex offender was not residing at his registered address.

Troopers received information that 41 year old John Knight, of Paducah, had not resided at his registered address since November 6th and was possibly living in a wooded area on Irvin Cobb Drive.

Troopers traveled to the area and located Knight, who was taken into custody on a Class-D felony charge of failure to comply with the sex offender registration.