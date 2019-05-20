Kentucky State Police at Post 1 were called to the scene of a fatal accident early Sunday morning.

Reports said Troopers were called by Trigg County dispatch to respond on U.S.-68 in Trigg County.

A preliminary investigation showed 20 year old Fort Campbell soldier Kolton Bush, of Forsyth, Georgia, was traveling west on U.S.-68 in a 2006 Dodge Ram truck.

For unknown reasons, the truck left the roadway traveled into a ravine.

Post 1 reports said Bush was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, but was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Trigg County coroner.

An investigation into the accident is still ongoing by State Police.