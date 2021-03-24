Kentucky State Police Promotions Includes Troopers at Post 1 Mayfield

Kentucky State Police have announced the promotion of 30 officers across the state.

The promotions were made in 2020, but became public as part of a ceremony at the State Police Training Academy last week.

Governor Andy Beshear was on hand as one colonel, one lieutenant colonel, one major, five captains, nine lieutenant and thirteen sergeants were commissioned.

Included in the ceremony promotions affecting members at Post 1 Mayfield, were Senior Troopers Jonathan Murphy, Micheal Settle and Cory Hamby, who were all promoted to the rank of Sergeant.