Kentucky State Police Recognized for 75 Years of Service

A celebration was held on Monday honoring 75 years of the Kentucky State Police.

Governor Andy Beshear, State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr, along with state and local leaders gathered to honor and recognize the law enforcement agency that started in 1948.

The agency formed after the Kentucky General Assembly enacted the State Police Act, which replaced the former Kentucky Highway Patrol.

Since its beginning, Kentucky State Police has grown in both personnel and departments, with 1,890 employees now serving the 120 counties.

Monday’s ceremony also recognized the 37 Troopers, officers and highway patrolmen who had lost their lives in service to the commonwealth over the years.