Kentucky State Police Release Information in Shooting Death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred on May 16th in Marshall County.

The preliminary investigation indicates that just after 1:00, the Marshall County Special Response Team arrested 30 year old Gary Rowland, of Murray, in Benton.

Reports said Rowland had outstanding arrest warrants for charges including absconding from parole and other drug and firearm-related crimes.

Rowland was transported to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office after the arrest, with Marshall Sheriff’s Deputy Donald Bowman and Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash conducting an interview unrelated to the arrest warrants.

During the interview, Rowland requested to smoke a cigarette and was escorted outside in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

While smoking, reports said Rowland produced a handgun, which he had concealed, and fired it in the direction of and striking Chief Deputy Cash.

Deputy Bowman and Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Little returned fire, striking Rowland.

Marshall County EMS transported Chief Deputy Cash and Rowland to the Marshall County Hospital, where both were pronounced deceased.

Both Deputy Bowman and Deputy Little were placed on administrative leave following the incident.