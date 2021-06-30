Kentucky State Police Release Items Found With Remains at Lake Barkley

Detectives at Kentucky State Police, Post 1, continue to investigate the discovery of partial human remains.

The remains were located early Sunday morning in the waters of Lake Barkley, in Trigg County.

To possibly help with the investigation, State Police have released four photos of items located with the remains.

These photos, which include a shoe, belt, pants and thermal pants, have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone with information regarding who the items belong to, or the identity of the human remains, is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at Post 1.