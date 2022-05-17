May 17, 2022
Kentucky State Police Release Name of Calloway County Deputy Killed on Monday

Kentucky State Police have released the name of the Calloway County deputy killed in an on-duty shooting on Monday.

Post 1 reports said Chief Deputy Jody Cash died from the shooting, that occurred Monday afternoon near the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Cash served as a Kentucky State Police Trooper from 2011 until 2018, when he retired as a Sergeant.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is continuing the investigation, which also included the shooting death of a second individual.

