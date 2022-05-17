Kentucky State Police Release Name of Calloway County Deputy Killed on Monday

Kentucky State Police have released the name of the Calloway County deputy killed in an on-duty shooting on Monday.

Post 1 reports said Chief Deputy Jody Cash died from the shooting, that occurred Monday afternoon near the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Cash served as a Kentucky State Police Trooper from 2011 until 2018, when he retired as a Sergeant.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is continuing the investigation, which also included the shooting death of a second individual.