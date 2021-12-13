Kentucky State Police Say Missing Woman Last Tracked in Obion County

Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing Hickman County woman.

Post 1 reports said 73 year old Virginia Emerson last made contact with her family on Sunday morning.

Reports said Ms. Emerson has dementia and may be having a medical emergency.

Her last known location through a phone ping was in Obion County near Bethlehem Road.

She is reportedly in a 2014 Ford Fusion with a Kentucky license plate number of 900 VXH.

Her direction of travel is not known at this time.

Ms. Emerson is 5’6” tall, weighting 155 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may see this vehicle, or Ms. Emerson, is urged to contact Kentucky State Police at Post 1 Mayfield, or their nearest law enforcement agency.