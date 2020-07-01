Kentucky State Police say a Paducah man died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds following an altercation with McCracken County deputies.

The Post 1 release was issued following the autopsy of 57 year old John Parks, which was conducted Tuesday at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

Parks was shot and killed Monday afternoon following a pursuit by McCracken County deputies, which started near the Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah.

Parks was the fishing coach at McCracken County High School when he was arrested in February of 2019, on multiple charges, including child pornography.

He was issued additional charges three months later for possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Sheriff Matt Carter said the pursuit began after officers learned Parks was trying to obtain fake documents, and had changed his appearance, all in apparent attempts to flee the area.

He was scheduled to be sentenced on the charges on Wednesday.

The investigation into the officer involved shooting continues by Kentucky State Police.