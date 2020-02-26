Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are continuing their search for an escaped inmate.

On Tuesday afternoon, 35 year old Daniel Bell walked away from his work release program at Brooks Stadium in Paducah.

It is believed Bell stole a maroon 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, bearing a Kentucky license number of 055-VVX.

Police say it is uncertain the direction of travel taken by Bell upon his escape.

He is a white male from Paintsville, Kentucky, and is 6’2” tall weighing 218 pounds.

Bell has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Daniel Bell, or the stolen truck, is urged to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.