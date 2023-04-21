Kentucky State Police Searching for Graves County Man With Child Sex Charges

Kentucky State Police are searching for a wanted Graves County man.

Post 1 reports said 40 year old Emilio Argueta failed to appear for a court hearing on child sexual abuse charges in 2016.

Argueta was originally charged with first degree rape of a victim under 12 years old, along with first degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years old and distributing obscene material to a minor.

Photos of Emilio Argueta have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Kentucky State Police, or their nearest law enforcement agency.